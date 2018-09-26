News

McLaren 600LT Spider Coming Next Year

By Zero2Turbo

According to documents submitted with the California Air Resources Board, McLaren will be selling a 600LT Spider in the United States next year which means we can bank on the drop-top model being unveiled late this year or more likely early next year.

It’s safe to assume power will be provided by the same 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 that’s under the hood of the 600LT coupe. The power figures should remain unchanged, but most likely the convertible will be a few pounds heavier than the hardtop version.

As far as the exterior is concerned, expect the same visual improvements as in the coupe, including an extended front splitter, new side sills, and a longer diffuser at the back. A significant part of these parts will be newly developed for the series and will provide additional downforce.

According to AutoGuide, McLaren says the 600LT Spider won’t appear in either Paris or LA which leads us in to a reveal next year.

Comments
