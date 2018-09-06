Mercedes-Benz Reveals Edition 1 A-Class Sedan With Copper Accents

After introducing the all-new A-Class sedan in July this year, Mercedes-Benz has now taken the wraps off a ‘special’ version of the four-door sedan now that the A-Class is being made available to order in Germany. It’s called the Edition 1 and to help mark it aside from its stable mates, the Edition 1 boasts copper accents throughout the interior and exterior.

Set to be go on production for around a year after launch, this A-Class sedan comes with €7,021 (approx. R125 000) worth of Edition 1 kit in Germany. The kit features the AMG Line exterior package, LED headlights, adjustable head restraints sports seats, and ambient lighting. It rides on a set of 19-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels with a high-sheen copper finish – a colour you will never run short of with the Edition 1.

The interior boasts copper highlights throughout. From the instrument panel which gains contrasting seams in copper hue, right down to the floor mats with copper piping, the cabin runs the shade through and through. Other copper-shaded components include the inside door panels and central armrest where you will find the same contrast stitching theme.

Apart from the wheels, copper accents are also found on some parts of the radiator grille. Also worth mentioning is that the Edition 1 spec will be available with all engines offered through the range.