Twin Supercharged Novitec Ferrari 430 Scuderia Pumps Out 766 HP (571 KW)

For those who thought that the Ferrari 430 Scuderia’s mark was fading away, Novitec seems to have written a ‘gone-but-not-forgotten’ love letter to the old girl. The tuner has strapped two superchargers to its V8 and as a result, this 430 now has more power than even a 488 Pista.

If you have indeed forgotten about the 430 Scuderia, the supercar from Maranello was a faster, more focused version of the original F430. In this application, the naturally aspirated V8 engine gained a 20 hp (15 kW) and 5 Nm jump over the base model. This means that the Scuderia boasts a power output of 503 hp (375 kW) and 470 Nm, paving the way for the 458 Italia (and subsequently the 488) by breaking the 500 hp (372 kW) barrier.

Now, perhaps as a reminder of the majesty of the 430 Scuderia, Novitec has run a tuning program for the Italian supercar. Amongst other upgrades to the engine, the V8 is now supplemented by two superchargers. Thanks to the forced induction and an ECU upgrade, the Ferrari 430 Scuderia by Novitec fires 766 hp (571 kW) which is well above the power figures produced by today’s supercars such as its spiritual successor the 488 Pista and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

Only eight Scuderia’s are said to have undergone the tuning program but the particular car in question wears a matte grey exterior paint and features smoked tail lights. Luckily, Novitec was kind enough to share a video of the Ferrari being taken for a spin.