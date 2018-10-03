2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 To Get Drift Mode

The Mercedes-AMG boss, Tobias Moers, recently spoke with CarAdvice at the Paris Motor Show and some juicy details on the hyper hatch were confirmed as well as some extra detail about the gearbox.

“Everything. The 45, the next-generation 45 is an all-new story. It has a lot of improvements including the chassis, a brand new four-wheel drive system, there’s nothing common with what you know today,” he said.