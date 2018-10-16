2019 Porsche Panamera GTS Range Packs 453 HP (338 kW)

Under the hood sits a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 good for 453 horses (338 kW) and 620 Nm of torque which is a 19 hp (15 kW) hike over the predecessor which was no slouch at all.

The engine is connected to an eight-speed PDK transmission and an all-wheel drive system which enables the Panamera GTS and Panamera GTS Sport Turismo to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in 4.1 seconds and given enough room, the model will eventually hit a top speed of up to 292 km/h (181 mph).

In typical Porsche style, the GTS variant is not limited to an increase in output as the new Panamera GTS comes standard with an adaptive air suspension and a 10mm reduced ride height. Some other changes include a retuned Porsche Active Suspension Management system and a beefier braking system.

Styling is sportier to reflect the nature of the car which means you get the Sport Design package with black accents as well as black GTS badges and 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin you will notice black Alcantara upholstery and anodized aluminum accents as well as a standard Sport Chrono package and an Alcantara-wrapped heated sport steering wheel.

If you like, you can ask the manufacturer to add the Interior GTS package which adds Carmine Red or Crayon accents.

The Panamera GTS will also be available with an all-new head-up display. Porsche didn’t say much about the system, but noted the HUD is new to the Panamera range and features a full color display.

Local pricing is not yet available but in the UK pricing starts at £105,963 for the Panamera GTS and £108,110 for the Panamera GTS Sports Turismo (including VAT).