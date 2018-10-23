ATS GT Finally Launched Packing As Much As 827 HP (616 kW)
It has been quite some time since we first heard about the ATS GT but it seems the supercar from Automobili Turismo e Sport (ATS) supercar is finally here.
The mid-engined supercar is built around a carbon chassis overlaid with stunning carbon fibre bodywork in a package sized somewhere in between the Lamborghini Huracan and the larger Aventador.
It packs a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 powering the rear wheels through a seven-speed auto transmission. ATS will offer the car in two states of tune; one pushing out 730 hp (537 kW and 780 Nm of torque and the other option pumping a whopping 827 hp (616 kW) and 949 Nm of torque.
It also sports some Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, double wishbone suspension with adjustable shocks, and some 20 or 21 inch wheels wrapped in high-performance Michelin rubber.
ATS will only offer a dozen examples of the Launch Edition at €740,000 or $850,000 a pop.