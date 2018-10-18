Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition Revealed For The US

Audi Sport has stuffed its latest R8 derivative with the best of its performance parts bin. The 2018 R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition Package is now the most performance-oriented model Audi’s go-fast division has ever offered.

As you can see, the car is fitted with a host of Audi Sport performance parts, and some come directly from the brand’s motorsport experience.

Engineers managed to cut 12.9 kg (28.6 pounds) from the R8 V10 Plus with the Competition package thanks to some titanium backing plates for the carbon-ceramic brake pads and 20-inch light alloy wheels.

A carbon fibre aero kit not only looks bad-ass but also doubles the amount of downforce over a standard V10 Plus coupe.

Unfortunately there is no increase in power and if you want one, you will have to live in the United States and be really quick as they are only making 10 units.

Each R8 V10 Plus sporting the Competition package will be finished in Suzuka Gray with black racing shell seats with red contrast stitching and leather finishes inside. A blackout package also finishes the grille surround, front lower air inlets, and rear air outlets in black. The steering wheel features an Alcantara wrap with a 12 o’clock marker, and drivers can take advantage of a standard Bang & Olufsen 13-speaker sound system.

Pricing for the car starts at $238,600, which includes destination.