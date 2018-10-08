News

BMW To Axe Out The 3 Series GT

By Tokoloho Mogotlane

BMW has announced that there will not be a next-generation 3 Series GT. The news comes from company official Klaus Frolich who told Motoring that the model will be phased out due to “pressure from SUVs.”

Related Posts

2020 BMW M3 (G80) Rendered – What We Know So Far

BMW VIP Looking To Produce A 600 HP (447 KW) Hybrid Supercar…

According to Frolich, people who are looking for a higher ride height than that featured in sedans and coupes tend to opt more for similar priced X models which are the X1 and X3.

Frolich also says that since the 3 Series and 4 Series line-ups an array of derivatives, phasing out the smaller Gran Turismo model will not affect volume and hence will not be felt from a sales perspective. Although it has not been confirmed when the 3 Series GT will be axed, we can expect production to come to a halt in July 2020.

The Paris Motor Show has shown a fair amount of info regarding BMW future plans. The launch of the 3-Series Sedan is paving the way a new Touring version which we can expect to arrive early next year. There will also be a new 4 Series Convertible that ditches the hard top of the outgoing model in favour of a fabric roof.

You might also like
News

2020 BMW M3 (G80) Rendered – What We Know So Far

News

BMW VIP Looking To Produce A 600 HP (447 KW) Hybrid Supercar With i8 Platform

South Africa

BMW M850i xDrive South African Pricing

Tuning

Dahler Push BMW M2 Competition Up To 503 HP (375 kW)

News

BMW X3 And X4 M Could Get Over 500 HP Thanks To Competition Pack Offering

News

BMW i4 Confirmed For Production in 2021

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us