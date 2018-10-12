CrashVideo

Driver Climbing Out Of This Mustang Crash Is A Miracle

By Zero2Turbo

Street racing is illegal and idiotic – end of story.

For those who do partake in this form of racing, you are not only risking your own lives, but also the lives of innocent bystanders, whether they were there to watch or simply just passing by.

Related Posts

Vaughn Gittin Jr. Becomes First Person To Drift The Entire…

Ford’s Mustang-Based All-Electric Crossover To Arrive In…

This incident is a serious eye-opener to watch and miraculously the driver was able to climb out of the wreckage himself.

After colliding with a pole, the old Mustang (looks like third-gen) literally split in half and somehow was not fatal for the driver.

The driver sustained a broken jaw, some missing teeth and a broken shoulder which is definitely not pleasant, but again, a small price to pay for walking away from an incident like this.

You might also like
Video

Vaughn Gittin Jr. Becomes First Person To Drift The Entire Nürburgring

News

Ford’s Mustang-Based All-Electric Crossover To Arrive In 2020

News

Could Ford Really Be Having A Go At A Nurburgring Lap Record With Their GT?

News

New Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Will Destroy A Dodge Demon

News

This Women Was The First Ford Mustang Buyer In The World and She Still Owns It

News

The 10,000,000th Ford Mustang Has Been Produced

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us