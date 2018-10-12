Driver Climbing Out Of This Mustang Crash Is A Miracle

Street racing is illegal and idiotic – end of story.

For those who do partake in this form of racing, you are not only risking your own lives, but also the lives of innocent bystanders, whether they were there to watch or simply just passing by.

This incident is a serious eye-opener to watch and miraculously the driver was able to climb out of the wreckage himself.

After colliding with a pole, the old Mustang (looks like third-gen) literally split in half and somehow was not fatal for the driver.

The driver sustained a broken jaw, some missing teeth and a broken shoulder which is definitely not pleasant, but again, a small price to pay for walking away from an incident like this.