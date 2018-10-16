TuningVideo

Ferrari GTC4Lusso Sporting A Novitec Exhaust Sings A Symphony

By Zero2Turbo

Novitec are well known tuners in the Ferrari and Lamborghini world and their exhaust systems are some of the best sounding on the market.

Their latest project is a Ferrari GTC4Lusso, which does not sport any exterior body kit nor does it sport an out-of-this-world output but what it does welcome is a a new exhaust system, complete with flap-regulation, sport metal catalysts, tailpipes with new mesh-insert, and a few other goodies in between.

That is quite the mouthful but just pop on your headphones, crank the volume up and ENJOY!!!

Comments
