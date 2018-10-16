Ferrari GTC4Lusso Sporting A Novitec Exhaust Sings A Symphony

Novitec are well known tuners in the Ferrari and Lamborghini world and their exhaust systems are some of the best sounding on the market.

Their latest project is a Ferrari GTC4Lusso, which does not sport any exterior body kit nor does it sport an out-of-this-world output but what it does welcome is a a new exhaust system, complete with flap-regulation, sport metal catalysts, tailpipes with new mesh-insert, and a few other goodies in between.

That is quite the mouthful but just pop on your headphones, crank the volume up and ENJOY!!!