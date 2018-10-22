Ford Mustang Bullitt Coming To South Africa Next Year

In 1968, a certain Ford blazed its way onto the silver screen. That car was the Mustang GT Fastback. The movie was “Bullitt”. And as a star was born, history was made. Now, a 50th anniversary Mustang BULLITT revives that legend. With an upgraded 5.0-litre V8 engine, available Dark Highland Green paint and ultra-modern, performance inspired interior, this is a car destined to become an icon of its own.

Back in January, the new Ford Mustang Bullitt showed it’s face and they somehow managed to fix the awkward 2018 Mustang looks with a gentle restyle.

The limited-edition gets an upgraded performance-tuned 5.0 litre V8 engine that delivers 478 hp (357 kW) and 420 Nm of torque, pushing it to a top speed of 262 km/h.

Ford confirmed at the international launch that the Pony car will be coming to South Africa in limited numbers in 2019 with pricing and spec levels will be confirmed closer to the time.