Jaguar I-PACE South African Pricing

Jaguar South Africa will be bringing four variants of the all-electric I-PACE to our shores early next year and now we can reveal what number the SUV will hit your wallet with.

It will be available in three trim grades including S, SE and HSE, while a limited run of First Edition models will act as range-toppers for one year only.

All variants come with identical powertrains comprising a 90kWh battery positioned in the floor for a low centre of gravity, and two axle-mounted synchronous electric motors paired with concentric single speed transmissions.

Its 294kW/696Nm peak power is enough to launch the all-wheel drive SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, and a single full charge provides a range of up to 470 km on the WLTP cycle.

Jaguar I-PACE S R1,687,200

Jaguar I-PACE SE R1,745,400

Jaguar I-PACE HSE R1,820,900

Jaguar I-PACE First Edition R1,920,700

This price does not include the Home Charging Station but pricing for this device will be announced closer to the time of launch early next year.

Jaguar I-PACE S

20″ 6 spoke alloy wheels

LED headlights

Manual tailgate

Heated door mirrors with approach lights

Luxtec sport seats

8-way semi-powered front seats

Touch Pro Duo

12.3″ Interactive Driver Display

MeridianTM Sound System

Navigation Pro

Connect Pro Pack

Smartphone Pack

Driver Condition Monitor

Rear Camera

Cruise Control with Speed Limiter

Park Pack consisting of: 360° Parking Aid, Rear Traffic Monitor, Clear Exit Monitor and Park Assist

Jaguar I-PACE SE

20″ 6 spoke alloy wheels

Premium LED headlights with signature DRL Headlight power wash

Powered tailgate

Auto-dimming, power fold, heated door mirrors with memory and approach lights

Grained leather sport seats

10-way electric memory front seats

Touch Pro Duo

12.3″ Interactive Driver Display

MeridianTM Sound System

Navigation Pro

Connect Pro Pack

Smartphone Pack

Driver Condition Monitor

Rear Camera

Park Pack consisting of: 360° Parking Aid, Rear Traffic Monitor, Clear Exit Monitor and Park Assist

Drive Pack consisting of: Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, High-speed Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Assist

Jaguar I-PACE HSE

20″ 5 spoke alloy wheels with Diamond Turned finish

Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL Headlight power wash

Powered gesture tailgate

Auto-dimming, power fold, heated door mirrors with memory and approach lights

Windsor leather sport seats

18-way heated and cooled, memory front seats with heated rear seats

Touch Pro Duo

12.3″ Interactive Driver Display

MeridianTM Surround Sound System

Navigation Pro

Connect Pro Pack

Smartphone Pack

Driver Condition Monitor

Park Pack consisting of: 360° Parking Aid, Rear Traffic Monitor, Clear Exit Monitor and Park Assist

Driver Assist Pack consisting of: Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist, High-speed Emergency Braking, 360° Surround Camera and Blind Spot Assist

The Jaguar I-PACE First Edition is based on the HSE trim grade but adds 20” split spoke alloy wheels with Technical Grey finish, Matrix LED headlights, fixed panoramic roof, heated windscreen, heated steering wheel, Activity Key, Active Air Suspension, metal treadplates with First Edition branding, and configurable ambient interior lighting.

Inspired by I-PACE Concept, the First Edition specification also includes special Photon Red paint and a choice of Ebony or Light Oyster interior colourways in combination with suedecloth headlining and Gloss Charcoal Ash veneer. The I-PACE First Edition will be available for one year only.