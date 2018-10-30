Jaguar I-PACE South African Pricing
Jaguar South Africa will be bringing four variants of the all-electric I-PACE to our shores early next year and now we can reveal what number the SUV will hit your wallet with.
It will be available in three trim grades including S, SE and HSE, while a limited run of First Edition models will act as range-toppers for one year only.
All variants come with identical powertrains comprising a 90kWh battery positioned in the floor for a low centre of gravity, and two axle-mounted synchronous electric motors paired with concentric single speed transmissions.
Its 294kW/696Nm peak power is enough to launch the all-wheel drive SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, and a single full charge provides a range of up to 470 km on the WLTP cycle.
Jaguar I-PACE S R1,687,200
Jaguar I-PACE SE R1,745,400
Jaguar I-PACE HSE R1,820,900
Jaguar I-PACE First Edition R1,920,700
This price does not include the Home Charging Station but pricing for this device will be announced closer to the time of launch early next year.
Jaguar I-PACE S
20″ 6 spoke alloy wheels
LED headlights
Manual tailgate
Heated door mirrors with approach lights
Luxtec sport seats
8-way semi-powered front seats
Touch Pro Duo
12.3″ Interactive Driver Display
MeridianTM Sound System
Navigation Pro
Connect Pro Pack
Smartphone Pack
Driver Condition Monitor
Rear Camera
Cruise Control with Speed Limiter
Park Pack consisting of: 360° Parking Aid, Rear Traffic Monitor, Clear Exit Monitor and Park Assist
Jaguar I-PACE SE
20″ 6 spoke alloy wheels
Premium LED headlights with signature DRL Headlight power wash
Powered tailgate
Auto-dimming, power fold, heated door mirrors with memory and approach lights
Grained leather sport seats
10-way electric memory front seats
Touch Pro Duo
12.3″ Interactive Driver Display
MeridianTM Sound System
Navigation Pro
Connect Pro Pack
Smartphone Pack
Driver Condition Monitor
Rear Camera
Park Pack consisting of: 360° Parking Aid, Rear Traffic Monitor, Clear Exit Monitor and Park Assist
Drive Pack consisting of: Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, High-speed Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Assist
Jaguar I-PACE HSE
20″ 5 spoke alloy wheels with Diamond Turned finish
Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL Headlight power wash
Powered gesture tailgate
Auto-dimming, power fold, heated door mirrors with memory and approach lights
Windsor leather sport seats
18-way heated and cooled, memory front seats with heated rear seats
Touch Pro Duo
12.3″ Interactive Driver Display
MeridianTM Surround Sound System
Navigation Pro
Connect Pro Pack
Smartphone Pack
Driver Condition Monitor
Park Pack consisting of: 360° Parking Aid, Rear Traffic Monitor, Clear Exit Monitor and Park Assist
Driver Assist Pack consisting of: Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist, High-speed Emergency Braking, 360° Surround Camera and Blind Spot Assist
The Jaguar I-PACE First Edition is based on the HSE trim grade but adds 20” split spoke alloy wheels with Technical Grey finish, Matrix LED headlights, fixed panoramic roof, heated windscreen, heated steering wheel, Activity Key, Active Air Suspension, metal treadplates with First Edition branding, and configurable ambient interior lighting.
Inspired by I-PACE Concept, the First Edition specification also includes special Photon Red paint and a choice of Ebony or Light Oyster interior colourways in combination with suedecloth headlining and Gloss Charcoal Ash veneer. The I-PACE First Edition will be available for one year only.