Mercedes-Benz South Africa Axes Six Diesel Models and Trio Of E-Class Variants

By Zero2Turbo
According to CARmag, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has cut six diesel models from the local offering all from the compact segment.

The affected models are;

  • B200d and B220d (new generation has just been revealed at the Paris Motor Show and will come to SA in the second quarter of 2019)
  • CLA200d and CLA220d
  • GLA200d and GLA220d 4Matic

The E400 versions of the E-Class (Coupe and Sedan) have also been discontinued in our country along with the Mercedes-AMG E43. The latter will be replaced with the Mercedes-AMG E53.

Source CARmag
