Mercedes-Benz South Africa Axes Six Diesel Models and Trio Of E-Class Variants

According to CARmag, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has cut six diesel models from the local offering all from the compact segment.

The affected models are;

B200d and B220d (new generation has just been revealed at the Paris Motor Show and will come to SA in the second quarter of 2019)

CLA200d and CLA220d

GLA200d and GLA220d 4Matic

The E400 versions of the E-Class (Coupe and Sedan) have also been discontinued in our country along with the Mercedes-AMG E43. The latter will be replaced with the Mercedes-AMG E53.