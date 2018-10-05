Mercedes-Benz South Africa Axes Six Diesel Models and Trio Of E-Class Variants
According to CARmag, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has cut six diesel models from the local offering all from the compact segment.
The affected models are;
- B200d and B220d (new generation has just been revealed at the Paris Motor Show and will come to SA in the second quarter of 2019)
- CLA200d and CLA220d
- GLA200d and GLA220d 4Matic
The E400 versions of the E-Class (Coupe and Sedan) have also been discontinued in our country along with the Mercedes-AMG E43. The latter will be replaced with the Mercedes-AMG E53.