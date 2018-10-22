Mercedes-Benz X350d (V6) South African Pricing

Just as we share the pricing for the new Mercedes-AMG G63, we receive the pricing for the range-topping X-Class from Mercedes-Benz, the X350d.

You will be able to choose from two versions, the PROGRESSIVE and the POWER with a base price of R904,188 and R973,188 respectively.

The new X-Class flagship model develops 255 hp (190 kW) and a peak torque of 550 Nm from is 3.0-litre V6 which allows the tough performance bakkie to complete a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 7.5 seconds.

Permanent all-wheel drive ensures high levels of driving stability and handling dynamics both on and off the road.