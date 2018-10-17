NewsTuning

Overfinch Gives The Range Rover Sport A Sportier Look

By Tokoloho Mogotlane

UK-based aftermarket company Overfinch, fame for modifying Land Rover products has just released a new enhancement package for the Range Rover Sport. With the aftermarket components focused on looks, Overfinch’s modifications give the Range Rover Sport a much sportier look without ruining the essence of the luxury SUV.

Overfinch offers owners of the Range Rover Sport a more athletic posture by virtue of carbon-fibre bits and pieces throughout the bodywork. The package includes front and rear air ducts, a more pronounced and handcrafted spoiler, side vents as well as a grille, all made of carbon-fibre in a herringbone weave.

One feature of Overfinch’s package that does not only focus on looks is the exhaust upgraded system which improves the Range Rover’s presence audibly as well. The exhaust system can also be controlled via Bluetooth.

Overfinch will get your Range Rover Sport’s interior suited to your liking. Owners have a choice between two interior packages which include either quilted leather or a modern hexagonal stitch theme. Additionally, SVR owners have the exclusive option that comprises diamond quilted panels as well as contrast micro-piping and stitching.

As with the upholsteries, Overfinch also gives owners a wide range of exterior paintwork to choose from. The particular car featured on our gallery sports the SVR package’s quilted leather with contrast stitching, coupled with a matte grey exterior paint which gives it a menacing look.

Comments
