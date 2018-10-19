Porsche 718 Cayman T On The Way

According to a new report from Auto Express, Porsche are almost done with the development of a new lightweight 718 Cayman T.

The model will follow on from the recently launched 911 T, and offer a more focused driving experience without the flagship GT cars’ hefty price tag.

It will sit between the Cayman S and range-topping GTS and will likely use a tuned version of the 2.5-litre flat-four pushing out around 365 hp (268 kW).

It should shed some weight thanks to thinner glass, fabric door pulls and sports seats along with more extreme measures such as the removal of the audio system.

Like the 911 Carrera T, popular add-ons will also be fitted as standard, such as a sports exhaust, the sport chrono package (lowering the ride height by 10mm) and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Such a model indicates that the current 718 Cayman is coming towards the end of its lifecycle and will soon be replaced by a new generation of sports cars. We can expect to see an all-new model launch in 2020.