NewsVideo

Watching Firefighters Cutting A Lamborghini Huracan Performante Apart Is Cringe City

By Zero2Turbo

A black Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder was consumed by flames on Friday evening in Boston, Massachusetts which is sad enough but the firefighters needed to find the source of the heat to make sure it did not re-ignite.

This mean that they had to cut parts of the bodywork as they tried to locate the source of the fire and in the process made damn sure that it went straight to the scrap yard.

It is never nice to see something like this happen and it is rather dangerous for passersby but as you will see in the video below, a cyclist positioned his bicycle very close to the burning Lambo to take a photo. Fortunately, a firefighter quickly removed him from the area.

Related Posts

This Lamborghini Veneno Is Selling For A Whopping R136…

TopCar Give Lamborghini Urus Epic Carbon Pack

Lamborghini on fire Downtown Boston.

Posted by Marquinhos Pires on Friday, October 19, 2018

You might also like
News

This Lamborghini Veneno Is Selling For A Whopping R136 Million

Tuning

TopCar Give Lamborghini Urus Epic Carbon Pack

Zero2Turbo

This Lamborghini Aventador Desk Can Be Yours For R500k

South Africa

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Pricing For South Africa

News

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo Gets Some Updated Aerodynamics

News

Lamborghini’s Aventador and Huracan Replacements to Furnish Naturally Aspirated…

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us