3D Design Aero Kit Released For F90 BMW M5

By Zero2Turbo

Tuning shop from Japan, 3D Design, love working their magic on Bimmers and their latest target is the super saloon known as the F90 M5.

The new parts adopts dry carbon construction that they are using for the BMW M4 and i8 with emphasis on thinness and lightness, considering the F90 M5 is already a heavy beast.

The aero kit includes a front lip spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser, and a trunk spoiler. As you can see, the diffuser come with lower splitters, but the customer can choose to forgo those.

You can opt for a set of custom wheels, in the form of TYPE 3 FORGED 20 inch 10.0Jx20, painted with a dark clear-coat and brushed. Inside, you can also order the aluminum paddle shifters and pedal kit.

At this stage they have not played around with engine tuning or performance upgrades but let’s be honest it is potent enough in stock form.

Comments
