News

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Launching Next Year

By Zero2Turbo

The arrival of a BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will mean the Bavarian manufacturer can take proper aim at the Audi A3 Sedan.

The A3 Sedan has owned the segment and with Mercedes-Benz launching its A-Class sedan midway through next year, BMW needed to up their game.

Related Posts

BMW M3 CS Gifted To Marc Marquez For Winning MotoGP Fastest…

3D Design Aero Kit Released For F90 BMW M5

The 2 Series Gran Coupe will arrive next year with sources mentioning that a M2 Gran Coupe could follow by 2021 and a convertible version in late 2020, both of which will sit alongside the revamped two-door Coupe.

Given the cars it’s sharing its platform and oily bits with, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is likely to start out with 1.5- and 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, mated to both six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions.

You might also like
News

BMW M3 CS Gifted To Marc Marquez For Winning MotoGP Fastest Qualifier Again

Tuning

3D Design Aero Kit Released For F90 BMW M5

Tuning

Prior Design Working On Mean Widebody Kit For New BMW 8 Series

News

BMW Officially Reveal The Potent M340i

News

New BMW M3 To Get Manual Offering

News

More Proof That BMW M CSL Variants Are On The Way

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us