BMW M8 Spotted Giving It Horns Around the Nürburgring

By Zero2Turbo

The new BMW M8 is coming soon so as you would expect, the testing is well under way with the Nürburgring being a good place to put the range-topping model through it’s paces.

Although the video does not show off a very enticing sound track, there is a pretty entertaining moment near the end where the test driver of the M8 embraces BMW culture and rapidly accelerates at the rear end of a Huracan. It is clear the Lamborghini driver is not paying attention, who only swerves a little out of the way at the last minute.

It’s a solid example of how most people see BMW drivers and Lamborghini drivers, but integrated directly into the testing!

