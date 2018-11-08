Elon Musk Confident Tesla Roadster Will Be The Benchmark For Sports Cars

In a recent interview, CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk stated that the Roadster will be “the fastest sports car on every dimension.”

“We’ve got the next-generation Roadster, which will be the fastest sports car on every dimension,” Musk told Recode. “Fastest acceleration, fastest top speed, best handling. It’s important to have an electric sports car that’s faster than the fastest gasoline sports car. And it helps address that halo effect that gasoline sports cars have. So I think it’s important to do that to show that, you know, electric is the best architecture.”

Obviously the claims have been met with a large amount of skepticism by many in the industry but Mr. Christian von Koenigsegg isn’t among them. He knows a thing or two about very fast cars and admits that the Musk’s claims are indeed possible.

One serious contender for the new Roadster is the crazy Pininfarina creation called PF0 which will be capable of a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in less than 2 seconds and go on to a top speed of more than 250 mph (402 km/h).