News

Elon Musk Confident Tesla Roadster Will Be The Benchmark For Sports Cars

By Zero2Turbo

In a recent interview, CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk stated that the Roadster will be “the fastest sports car on every dimension.”

Related Posts

Unplugged Performance Tesla Model S Widebody Kit Costs A…

Production Tesla Roadster To Be Revealed Next Week

“We’ve got the next-generation Roadster, which will be the fastest sports car on every dimension,” Musk told Recode. “Fastest acceleration, fastest top speed, best handling. It’s important to have an electric sports car that’s faster than the fastest gasoline sports car. And it helps address that halo effect that gasoline sports cars have. So I think it’s important to do that to show that, you know, electric is the best architecture.”

Obviously the claims have been met with a large amount of skepticism by many in the industry but Mr. Christian von Koenigsegg isn’t among them. He knows a thing or two about very fast cars and admits that the Musk’s claims are indeed possible.

One serious contender for the new Roadster is the crazy Pininfarina creation called PF0 which will be capable of a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in less than 2 seconds and go on to a top speed of more than 250 mph (402 km/h).

Source Recode
You might also like
Tuning

Unplugged Performance Tesla Model S Widebody Kit Costs A Whopping R700k

News

Production Tesla Roadster To Be Revealed Next Week

News

Tesla Model S Electric GT Race Car Looks At Home On Track

News

Tesla Model S Shooting Brake Coming In 20 Unit Production Run

News

Dual-Motor Tesla Model 3 Can Sprint To 100 KM/H In 3.6 Seconds

Video

This Is A Honda Accord Powered By Tesla Motor Called Teslonda

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us