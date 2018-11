Thank you all for the continuous support with regards to the website and #ExoticSpotSA.

Highlights this week are; Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Black Series, all-new Audi R8 V10 Performance Quattro, Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Bentley Mulsanne Hallmark Series, Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, murdered out BMW M3, Ferrari 430 Scuderia and this epic winged duo of a Lamborghini Huracan Performance and Porsche 911 GT2 RS in Cullinan.