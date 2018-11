As we near the end of the year some truly amazing machines have arrived in South Africa. Thank you to all those who submitted.

Highlights for the 46th week are; purple McLaren Senna, McLaren 600LT, bright green Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe, Porsche 911 GT2 and GT2 RS combo, blue Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Lizzard Green Porsche 911 GT3 RS and this neat Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Legacy Edition.