The year end is approaching at a hell of a rate which means holidays are about to begin and the supercars will start appearing all over our country.

Highlights for this week are; orange Lamborghini Aventador S, Liberty Walk Ferrari 488 and Nissan GTR, TechArt GTstreet R, Ken Block’s Hoonicorn V2, black Porsche 991.2 GT3 RS, orange Lamborghini Huracan RWD Spyder and this menacing Mansory Range Rover Sport SVR down in Durban.