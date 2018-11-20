News

Lamborghini Aventador and Huracan Successors Will Be Plug-In Hybrids

By Zero2Turbo

In a recent interview with Auto News, Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed that the automaker’s next generation of supercars will be plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).

When he was asked when Lamborghini will push out it’s first PHEV model, he identified the Aventador replacement as that vehicle.

Related Posts

Lamborghini Reveals Urus ST-X Concept For On and Off-Road…

Lamborghini SC18 Is The First One-Off From Squadra Corse…

“Probably around 2021, with the Aventador replacement that will add a motor to its V-12 engine,” Domenicali told the publication. “The same will happen later also on the V-10 family when we replace the Huracan. A plug-in model is the only way to maintain performance and keep Lamborghini’s engine sound while also reducing emissions.”

A report back in September indicated that the manufacturer would very much adopt hybridization with the Huracan replacement packing as much as 985 horsepower (735 kW), and the Aventador’s as much as 1,172 hp (874 kw).

By then, the company will allegedly be under control of Porsche instead of Audi, with changing of the guard claimed to be scheduled for January of 2019.

Source AutoNews
You might also like
News

Lamborghini Reveals Urus ST-X Concept For On and Off-Road Racing Series

News

Lamborghini SC18 Is The First One-Off From Squadra Corse Division

Tuning

Mansory Reveal Fairly Subtle Lamborghini Aventador S

News

Lamborghini Could Build A New Hypercar To Sit Above Aventador SVJ

News

Watching Firefighters Cutting A Lamborghini Huracan Performante Apart Is Cringe City

News

This Lamborghini Veneno Is Selling For A Whopping R136 Million

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us