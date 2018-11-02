Mansory’s New Rolls-Royce Phantom Offers More Luxury And 602 HP (449 kW)

When it comes to automotive luxury, the chances of anyone beating Rolls-Royce is slim but what if a tuner like Mansory think they can do better?

The Rolls-Royce Phantom remains the quintessential Rolls-Royce and while the British carmaker will let you customize it in an endless variety of ways, you might want to turn to Mansory to create something truly unique.

Mansory is well-known for their immensely drastic cosmetic changes and although this project has received some subtle, yet immediately noticeable exterior components, it is not up there with the most dramatic of the lot.

The tuners goal was to make the Phantom look more “noble” and on the exterior they opted for larger wheels and side skirts, a new front apron with integrated extension of the grille, the restrained spoiler lip and the double sports exhaust system to pull it off. Whether that does the job or not is up to you to decide.

The interior boasts only the finest leathers with diamond stitched ornaments, creating a more exclusive atmosphere that’s further enhanced by the illuminated entrances and ambient lighting effects in the headliner.

Under the hood, the twin-turbo V12 has been tweaked to push out 602 hp (449 kW) and 950 Nm of torque which is a decent rise from the stock 563 hp (420 kW) and 900 Nm of torque.