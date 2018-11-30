Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Still Coming

The Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO is now the range topping beast from the GT lineup thanks to its racing DNA but things will get even meaner as there is still a Black Series coming.

“It’s not the new Black Series, to be honest”, Moers told Road and Track about the new GT R Pro. “It’s a track-enhanced version of the GT R, which was always part of the program.” However, the big announcement came in the form of three letters: “Yep”, as that’s what the AMG boss said when asked if a new Black Series is coming.

Moers did not go on to say much about the creation but did confirm that prototypes are currently being tested on track and they we will “easily recognize it” when Nurburgring testing begins in the middle of next year.

Power will come from the familiar twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8, which will be massaged to deliver more than the GT R’s 577 HP.