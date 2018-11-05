News

New BMW M3 Competition Might Be Available From Launch

By Zero2Turbo

Now that the new BMW 3 Series has been revealed, the performance junkies are waiting patiently for the new M3 to arrive.

At this stage the all-new BMW M3 and M4 are set to debut at the Frankfurt Auto Show next year September and according to Bimmerpost, we might get more than what we are hoping for.

According to the post;

  • Both models (G80 M3 and G82 M4) will be available with manual gearboxes.
  • Will be available with RWD or BMW’s xDrive AWD system.
  • There will be two different performance trims available at launch including hardcore Competition models.

According to Bimmerpost, the new Competition Packages will be radically different compared to the old models, but no further details were provided.

Source Bimmerpost
