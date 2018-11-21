News

New Report Says No Four-Door Audi TT

By Zero2Turbo
Audi TT Sportback Concept

Just the other day we heard via Auto Express that a four-door Audi TT had been given the green light with production to start in two years.

Now according to CarAdvice, these plans have been scrapped as it would be tricky to deliver a practical ‘family’ car that does justice to the badge’s heritage.

Related Posts

Audi RS6+ Avant Nogaro Edition by ABT Packs 725 HP (541 kW)

All-New Audi RS7 Will Break 600 HP (447 KW) Mark In 2019

According to Peter Oberndorfer, Audi‘s head of communications, the idea of a more practical TT has been killed off.

“Actually we had the idea of a TT ‘family’, so to speak,” Oberndorfer told the publication.

“Not so much anymore,” he went on.

“I think the TT is an icon, and to do a family [car] out of that is quite difficult. And especially in these times where we have to concentrate more and more, because we have to do gasoline and diesels on the one side, and electrification on the other side.

“So you have to concentrate more and more and think about what you can do and what you can afford. So we’re quite happy with one TT at the moment,” he explained.

When quizzed about the report from Auto Express, Oberndorfer said Where the recent stories came from, I don’t know. I don’t know about a four-door TT.”

Source CarAdvice
You might also like
Tuning

Audi RS6+ Avant Nogaro Edition by ABT Packs 725 HP (541 kW)

News

All-New Audi RS7 Will Break 600 HP (447 KW) Mark In 2019

News

Audi R8 Will Only Pack A V10 – V6 Rumors Squashed

News

Audi R8 Driver Walks Away After Car Splits In Two

News

Audi Reveals More Powerful and Sharper Looking R8 Facelift

News

Audi Teaser Shows New R8 Front End Design

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us