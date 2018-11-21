New Report Says No Four-Door Audi TT

Just the other day we heard via Auto Express that a four-door Audi TT had been given the green light with production to start in two years.

Now according to CarAdvice, these plans have been scrapped as it would be tricky to deliver a practical ‘family’ car that does justice to the badge’s heritage.

According to Peter Oberndorfer, Audi‘s head of communications, the idea of a more practical TT has been killed off.

“Actually we had the idea of a TT ‘family’, so to speak,” Oberndorfer told the publication.