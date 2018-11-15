South Africa Only Subaru WRX STI Diamond Edition Revealed

The local arm of Subaru has recently announced the WRX STI Diamond Edition to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Subaru Technica International (STI).

It has been developed by the local division and becomes the most most powerful version of the WRX STI offered globally, thanks to a meaty 349 hp (260 kW) and 464 Nm of torque.

This allows for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint to take 5.03 seconds (5.76 seconds standard car) and go to a top speed of 255 km/h.

As you can see they added some flair to the exterior with the neon yellow body kit add-ons and matching brake calipers, which are six-piston units up front and two-piston units at the rear.

Rounding out the enhancements for the limited edition are 20mm spacers for a wider stance, an STI engine brace, and ‘Diamond Edition’ badging.

Just 30 examples of the Diamond Edition will be available for South Africa for R799,000 each and if you’re reading this from South Africa, you can register your interest here.