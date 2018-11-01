Street Race Ends Badly For Mustang While Racing Mercedes-AMG A45 In South Korea

We have said it before and we will say it again. Street racing is not only illegal but highly dangerous to everyone around you including yourselves.

As you can see from the footage below, this is exactly what happened when a Ford Mustang and a Mercedes-AMG A45 got into it on the streets of Seoul, in South Korea.

The description of the video shows the cars doing 177 km/h on a road where the legal limit is 60 km/h and the blatant disregard of the law resulted in the Mustang being destroyed after leaving the road. Luckily no pedestrians were there otherwise the already bad scenario could have turned tragic.

In the end, all signs point to the two cars making contact (listen for a secondary impact, coinciding with the muscle car sliding towards the sidewalk). Whether that contact was deliberate or not, there’s no way to tell right now.

Keep it to the track folks.