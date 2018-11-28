TechArt Furnishes Porsche’s Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid With Striking Styling Kit And 760 HP (567 KW)

With manufacturers getting ready to astound the audience at this year’s Essen Motor Show, tuning company TechArt has unveiled its new tuning program for Porsche’s new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid set to grace a platform at the motoring show.

Porsche has been through lengths to ensure that the Panamera S E-Hybrid packs a lethal punch, equipping it with a hybrid powertrain good for 671 hp (500 kW) and 850 Nm of torque. While these are healthy numbers TechArt still saw room for improvement, the tuner’s power kit ups the total output to 759 hp (566 kW) and 980 Nm of twist. The performance upgrade accounts for a 0-100 km/h time that’s down to 3.2 seconds – a 0.2 second cut while top speed is now 316 km/h, up from 310 km/h.

To match with the power upgrade, TechArt is also giving the Panamera a new valve-controlled exhaust which is promised to offer a more aggressive note. Buyers will be treated to four titanium end tubes covered in carbon-fibre.

The tuner also offers an optional TechArt Grand GT styling kit for the Porsche. Customers who would like a more eye-catching Panamera are presented with a carbon-fibre bonnet, flared wheel arches, curved side skirts and noticeably wider tracks. The rear also features a more pronounced diffuser and reworked reflectors to add to the commanding appearance. Further contributing to the stance is the set of 22-inch multi-spoke Formula V wheels which can also be fitted to the larger Cayenne.

The interior also drips of the brash personality communicated by the rest of the car. Customers will be greeted by illuminated door entry guards as well as contrast stitching with colour threads on the seats which match the exterior colour combination. There’s also the sports steering wheel kitted with quite a visible Acid Green drive mode switch and aluminium pedals.