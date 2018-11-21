News

The McLaren 720S Spider Will Be Revealed On December 8th

By Zero2Turbo

With a press release title mentioning “raise the roof” and a shadowy teaser of the McLaren 720S front, the chances of the new model to be revealed being the 720S Spider are pretty much guaranteed.

This will become the second model in its £1.2bn Track25 business plan after the Speedtail was the first.

Related Posts

Topless McLaren Speedtail Rendered – Could They Make…

McLaren Senna GTR Produces 1,000 KG Of Downforce

The car will be revealed online at 20:10 GMT on Saturday the 8th of December. If McLaren stick to their Spider recipe from the past, the rendering below will be very accurate.

You might also like
Zero2Turbo

Topless McLaren Speedtail Rendered – Could They Make It?

News

McLaren Senna GTR Produces 1,000 KG Of Downforce

News

McLaren Reveals 1,035 HP (772 kW) Speedtail Hypercar

News

New McLaren BC-03 Hypercar Could Bring Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo Concept To Life

News

£1.75 Million (R33 Million) McLaren Speedtail To Be Revealed On 26th October

News

McLaren 720S Track Pack Sheds 24kg Costs R550k More

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us