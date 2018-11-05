You Can Now Buy Build Slots For Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2

Knight International is offering build slots for Ferrari’s new topless and windshield-less hypercar called the Monza. Buyers can choose between a single (SP1) and double (SP2) seater versions and then spec the finalized model to their taste.

Since flipping is not exactly what mere mortals would call affordable, buyers can expect to cough up quite a hike over the supposed £1-million price tag of either Monza. According to the listing, build slots are strictly handled through lawyer to lawyer.

Inspired by past models of Ferrari, the Monza SP1 and SP2 form part of the marque’s new Icona line-up of limited-edition cars. Approximately 500 examples of the hypercars will be built, and with build slots already being offered, we can expect all units to be accounted for by the time they roll off production lines.

With the Ferrari Monzas based on the 812 Superfast, power will be sourced from the same normally aspirated V12 engine. Output will also be the same 800 hp (596 kW) and 720 Nm rated in the 812, but thanks to the extensive use of carbon-fibre in the Monza’s bodywork, the hypercar will be lighter. 0-100 km/h is claimed at 2.9 seconds and 200 km/h is dealt with in just 7.9 seconds.

Also worth mentioning is that Knight International is also selling build slots for the upcoming McLaren Speedtail hypercar.