Arden AJ 23 Is A 703 HP Jaguar F-Type SVR

When you think about the Jaguar F-Type SVR and it’s 567 hp (423 kW) supercharged V8 engine, the last thing (most of us) would think was that it is low on power.

The folks from Arden do not agree at all and have come up with the AJ 23 SVR which packs a beastly 703 hp (524 kW).

This allows the sports coupe to rocket from standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3 seconds. That is half-a-second faster than what a regular F-Type SVR can do.

To complement the new performance numbers, Arden lowered the AJ 23 SVR’s suspension by as much as 30mm for better handling and a more stable cornering ability. They also added some carbon fibre aero parts, an illuminated Jaguar logo is added to the front grille and to wrap it all up, they fitted a set of 21-inch Arden Sportline GT Monobloc forged wheels.

