NewsTuning

Arden AJ 23 Is A 703 HP Jaguar F-Type SVR

By Zero2Turbo

When you think about the Jaguar F-Type SVR and it’s 567 hp (423 kW) supercharged V8 engine, the last thing (most of us) would think was that it is low on power.

The folks from Arden do not agree at all and have come up with the AJ 23 SVR which packs a beastly 703 hp (524 kW).

Related Posts

Next-Gen Jaguar F-Type Could Feature All-Electric Variant

A Set Of Jaguar XJ220 Tyres Costs Over R100,000

This allows the sports coupe to rocket from standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3 seconds. That is half-a-second faster than what a regular F-Type SVR can do.

To complement the new performance numbers, Arden lowered the AJ 23 SVR’s suspension by as much as 30mm for better handling and a more stable cornering ability. They also added some carbon fibre aero parts, an illuminated Jaguar logo is added to the front grille and to wrap it all up, they fitted a set of 21-inch Arden Sportline GT Monobloc forged wheels.

You might also like
News

Next-Gen Jaguar F-Type Could Feature All-Electric Variant

News

A Set Of Jaguar XJ220 Tyres Costs Over R100,000

News

Jaguar F-Type Convertible Rally Car Revealed

News

“Matured” Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Owners To Be Treated To Exclusive Racing Series

South Africa

Jaguar I-PACE South African Pricing

News

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Is Even More Insane Than You Think

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us