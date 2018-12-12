Aston Martin Valkyrie V12 Can Rev To 11,000 rpm

By the sounds of things, Aston Martin want their Valkyrie hypercar to have the bragging rights in the engine department.

It appears the radically quick Valkyrie will rev higher and make more power than the mad F1-engined, quad electric motor-equipped Mercedes-AMG ONE.

Aston Martin announced the 6.5-litre V12 engine that will power the Valkyrie generates 1000 hp (740 kW) at 10,500 rpm and has an 11,100 rpm limit.

Peak torque is 740 Nm at 7000 rpm and the engine is built by British motorsport outfit Cosworth, whose CV includes countless F1 engine builds.

The Valkyrie’s engine will be loud and it will guzzle fuel faster than you can say “how big is the tank?”.

Aston Martin has not officially confirmed the full output but they did release a short video of the 6.5-litre V12 revving, which sounds unerringly like an F1 engine from the late 2000’s, when they could rev to an astonishing 18,000 rpm and above.

Weighing just 206kg, the engine is an integral part of the Valkyrie’s chassis. In other words, if the mid-mounted powerplant was removed, there would be nothing mechanical connecting the front and rear wheels.

“To anyone with a drop of petrol in their blood, a high-revving naturally aspirated V12 is the absolute pinnacle. Nothing sounds better or encapsulates the emotion and excitement of the internal combustion engine more completely,” boasted Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda.

“From the outset the team at Cosworth were unflinching in their commitment to achieving benchmarks which pushed the boundaries of the possible. The result is a quite extraordinary engine. One which I doubt will ever be surpassed,” he said.

Priced at around $4.5 million apiece, all 150 Aston Martin Valkyries are spoken for.