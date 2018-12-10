BMW X8 To Become Most Expensive Model From The Brand

Rendering

Reports about a possible X8 being in the pipline have been going on for quite some time now but now sources close to BMW’s agenda have told our friends at BMWBlog more about the possibility of a new flagship SUV.

Allegedly codenamed G09, the fullsize luxobarge won’t take the shape of a coupe-ified X7 as some might’ve been tempted to assume. Instead, BMW wants to come out with an even more lavish SUV, probably to fill a gap between the X7 and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The opulent high-riding model will reportedly come with just four seats, with individual rear ones for utmost comfort. It’s unclear whether other interior configurations of the X8 are in the pipeline.

BMWBlog are reporting that the roofline will be changed compared to the X7 but it will not be heavily sloped towards the rear like it is on the smaller X6 and X4.

The report goes on to mention the X8 will “most likely become the priciest car with a BMW roundel.”