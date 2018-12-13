There is an all-new G-Class (and G63) but it seems Brabus are not quite done with the 2018 model with this brutal 700 4×4² Final Edition.

As the name suggests, it packs 700 horsepower (515 kW) and will be their Final build for the outgoing model.

Thanks to bigger turbos, free-flowing exhaust, and other nominal changes, the 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 now pumps out 700 hp (515 kW) and

960 Nm (708 lb-ft) of torque. This results in a claimed 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 5.0 seconds flat.

As you can see in the shots, the ride height is rather dramatic. In fact, the Brabus 700 4×4² has nearly 2 feet of ground clearance thanks to portal axles and a trick suspension system that’s electronically adjustable. From the comfort of the cockpit, the driver can control individual ride height front and rear, or choose between four drive modes. Comfort, Sport, and Off-Road are self-explanatory, but the Individual mode is where specific height and damper setting can be adjusted for each axle.

Given the off-road nature of this creation, Brabus adds skid plates and a whopping big roof spoiler with a bank of lights fitted at the windshield. It rides on black five-star wheels with meaty Pirelli Scorpion ATR off-road tires, which are part of the reason why Brabus electronically limits the 700 to a top speed of 210 km/h (130 mph). Brabus also adds plenty of swag inside and out, from fender flares and a unique grille to a new tailor-made interior designed to the owner’s specification.

As the name suggests, this will be the last Brabus build for the old G-Class. Only 10 are slated for production, with prices starting at €209,000.