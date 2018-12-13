Bright Green Porsche 911 (992) Cabriolet Seen Testing

Porsche revealed their eighth-generation 911 last month at the LA Auto Show and now we get our first solid look at the upcoming Cabriolet variant in these new spy shots.

The drop-top is due to arrive in the next few months as more variants of the 911, including the faster GTS and Turbo models, are slowly added to the range. The first prototype in these shots is sporting a bold green paint scheme, available to order as a special colour on the hard-top.

Mimicking the Coupe, there will only be one body width available with all cars matching up to the previous wide-body option on higher-spec models.

The Cabriolet roof remains a soft top folding fabric system with an almost identical design to the 991 generation.

The engine range will also be identical, launching with a Carrera S and Carrera 4S using a turbocharged flat-six engine delivering 444 hp (331 kW).