Collector Buys All Four Aston Martin Zagato Models

As we’ve reported previously, Aston Martin is producing a very special model of the Vanquish S. Called the Zagato, this limited edition Vanquish is offered in four models, namely the Coupe, Volante, Speedster and Shooting Brake. All four of these variants are limited to two-digit examples, so as you can imagine, not everyone who can afford one, is able to buy one. Despite of that however, someone managed to buy all four.

Of the four models, the most conventional offering is the Vanquish Zagato Coupe. This was then followed by the Volante, Speedster and Shooting Brake. The quad boasts a limited production run of just 99 units each, save for the Speedster which is probably the most exclusive as only 28 examples of it will be built.

As mentioned previously, these are quite special machines and to secure just one of them, you will need more than just a fat bank account. Thanks to their elitism, Aston Martin is only selling Vanquish Zagato models to owners of existing models of the brand. With that in mind, take a look at the video below as this collector was able to secure all four Zagato offerings.

Amongst all things mentioned, one of the coolest factors about this collection is that all four models have been given exactly the same spec. All four Astons feature Lava Red body paint with some gold details. The same applies to the interiors, as they all boast black and red leather.