ExoticSpotSA Week 50 2018

Incredible that we are 50 weeks into the year which means just two more #ExoticSpotSA posts for the year. This post is a huge hit among all of you (judging by the views) but we feel it needs a new update or change. If you have any good ideas, please get in touch we would love to hear your feedback.

Highlights for the week are; Grigio Titans Lamborghini Huracan Performante, BMW M4 CS, Audi R8 sporting bright red wheels, white Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Lumma Design Range Rover Velar, Eleanor Mustang and this slick Nero Lamborghini Huracan Performante seen in Umhlanga.