ExoticSpotSA Week 52 2018

The last post of the year until 2019 comes around.

We have had an amazing year with some incredible spots and I cannot thank you all enough for showing the passion, interest and for those who spot at any time of the week or day. This post is only possible because of you all!

Highlights for this week are; new Bentley Continental GT, Misha Design Ferrari 488 Spider, Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder, Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Legacy Edition, Mercedes-AMG GT R, BMW M3 CS duo and this sensational Ferrari combo down in Cape Town.

