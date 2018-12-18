NewsVideo

Ferrari 488 Pista Beats McLaren 720S Around Magny-Cours

By Zero2Turbo

The Ferrari 488 Pista is the latest hardcore V8 model to come from the prancing horse stable and has been track-honed to put in some strong lap times.

It packs 710 hp (530 kW) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) thanks to the twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8. This allows the lightweight Fezza to rocket to 100 km/h in just 2.85 seconds and run to a top speed over 340 km/h. 

Related Posts

Excell Racing Twin-Turbo Ferrari F12berlinetta

This Ferrari Enzo Engine Costs More Than A Ferrari 488

These figures put it in the same league as the mighty McLaren 720S but has not reached the supercar-killer status of its British arch rival. With that being said, it managed to beat the 720S around Magny-Cours, a track located in central France, by a few tenths of a second.

In the hands of a MotorsportMagazine editor, the Italian supercar completed the course in 1:16.06. This makes it quicker than both the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which completed the lap in 1:17.36 and 1:17.55, respectively.

After the timed lap ended, the 488 Pista then burned some Michelin Cup 2 R rubber by power sliding for a while. Push play below and enjoy!

You might also like
News

Excell Racing Twin-Turbo Ferrari F12berlinetta

News

This Ferrari Enzo Engine Costs More Than A Ferrari 488

News

Is A Ferrari 812 Spider / Aperta In The Works?

News

Ferrari Portofino by Loma Packs 740 HP (552 kW)

News

Mecum To Auction Ferrari LaFerrari Coupe And Aperta Duo

News

You Can Now Buy Build Slots For Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us