Ferrari 488 Pista Beats McLaren 720S Around Magny-Cours

The Ferrari 488 Pista is the latest hardcore V8 model to come from the prancing horse stable and has been track-honed to put in some strong lap times.

It packs 710 hp (530 kW) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) thanks to the twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8. This allows the lightweight Fezza to rocket to 100 km/h in just 2.85 seconds and run to a top speed over 340 km/h.

These figures put it in the same league as the mighty McLaren 720S but has not reached the supercar-killer status of its British arch rival. With that being said, it managed to beat the 720S around Magny-Cours, a track located in central France, by a few tenths of a second.

In the hands of a MotorsportMagazine editor, the Italian supercar completed the course in 1:16.06. This makes it quicker than both the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which completed the lap in 1:17.36 and 1:17.55, respectively.

After the timed lap ended, the 488 Pista then burned some Michelin Cup 2 R rubber by power sliding for a while. Push play below and enjoy!