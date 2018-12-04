Ferrari Memorabilia and BMW Williams F1 Steering Wheel For Sale
There are many petrol heads in South Africa and a handful of them take pride in their garage and/or memorabilia collection so this is an opportunity not to be missed.
Original BMW Williams F1 (FW24) Steering Wheel
Full carbon with Alcantara grip
Retail between: R90,000 and R130,000
Asking price: Open to offers
More pics at the end of the post.
4 x Original Ferrari Seats from Dubai
More pics at the end of the post.
Original Tan Ferrari California Steering Wheel