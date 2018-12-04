South Africa

Ferrari Memorabilia and BMW Williams F1 Steering Wheel For Sale

By Zero2Turbo

There are many petrol heads in South Africa and a handful of them take pride in their garage and/or memorabilia collection so this is an opportunity not to be missed.

Original BMW Williams F1 (FW24) Steering Wheel

Full carbon with Alcantara grip

Retail between: R90,000 and R130,000
Asking price: Open to offers

More pics at the end of the post.

4 x Original Ferrari Seats from Dubai

Each one fully electronic and some have heated seats. Each one has a battery pack in the red base chargeable for the electronics to work.
Retail between: R85,000 and R90,000 per seat
Asking price: R40,000  per seat

More pics at the end of the post.

 Original Tan Ferrari California Steering Wheel

Retail between R60,000 and R90,000
Asking Price is: R30,000
Ferrari Carbon Fibre Helmet
Retail between: R17,000 and R20,000

Comments
