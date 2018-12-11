Lexus To Debut Hardcore RC-F Track Edition At Detroit 2019

Despite what you may have heard about the Detroit Motor Show earlier in the year, we are delighted to report that the show will still proceed in January. For 2019, things will be slightly different as some brands have bailed out of Detroit, leaving space for others. One manufacturer that took advantage of this shuffle is Lexus!

For the 2019 Detroit Motor Show Lexus is set to showcase a more hardcore version of its RC-F sports car. Called the Track Edition, the Japanese sports car will target the likes of BMW’s M4 CS. This means that more power has to be let out of the 5.0-litre V8 while the car will also have to shed some weight to better equip itself against the German competitor. We can expect the power to boost up to the 500 hp (373 kW) region from the current 467 hp (348 kW). This could also result in a higher top speed north of 270 km/h.

Lexus has released a teaser image of the track monster, showing only a carbon-fibre end-plate for what appears to be a massive rear wing. Luckily there have been a few spy shots going around, showing new bumpers front and rear.

The car is also likely to benefit from a carbon-fibre roof and bonnet. At the moment it makes sense to assume that the Track Edition will be based on the RC-F GT concept that was showcased in 2016, boasting a 360kg weight saving. While such weight trimming sounds ambitious, the RC-F Track Edition should indeed lose a couple of kilos.

Lastly, the RC F Track Edition is promised to be the most powerful road-going Lexus, save for the LFA of course. With the 2019 Detroit Motor Show steadily approaching, it shouldn’t be long until we get official info of the new Lexus.