Manhart’s Mean BMW M850i Packs 621 HP (463 kW)

At the moment, the meanest BMW 8 Series you can buy is the M850i xDrive and if you do not feel like waiting for the M8 range to come out, Manhart can offer you their MH8 600 package.

It starts off as the M850i and then the aftermarket specialists based in Wuppertal, Germany work their magic to give it a more aggressive stance matched by a healthy power boost.

The twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 pushes out 530 hp (395 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque from the factory but thanks to a software optimization from the tuner, you can up this to 621 hp (463 kW) and 870 Nm (642 lb-ft), which might end up being slightly more than what the M8 and M8 Competition will offer when the two will be revealed by BMW in 2019.

Performance numbers were not given but with such a healthy increase in grunt, you can be sure the standard 3.6 second 0 to 100 km/h sprint time will be improved.

Cosmetically they dressed the sexy Coupe in black with their familiar golden stripe running down the length of the car. They lowered is with a set of H&R lowering springs and then complemented this with a set of large 21-inch alloy wheels.

Manhart didn’t mess around too much with the car’s design, with the only changes to the body being the front and rear spoilers made from carbon fibre. At the back, a new muffler comes bundled with four large exhaust finishers dipped in carbon fiber to enable an M8-esque sporty vibe.