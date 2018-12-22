McLaren MSO Honours Senna’s First Win With Bespoke P1 GTR

McLaren is yet again celebrating one of the most iconic racing drivers in the history of motorsport. This time, the MSO division has just revealed a bespoke P1 GTR model that pays homage to Ayrton Senna’s first title in the 1988 Grand Prix season behind the wheel of a McLaren MP4/4.

Specially made for a collector who has high regard for Senna, the new McLaren P1 GTR wears livery that resembles that of Senna’s ’88 F1 racer, swanking Marlboro sponsorship decals which have been closely associated with the automaker for over two decades.

According to McLaren, the exterior paintwork took more than 800 man hours, this includes all the decals and branding that acknowledges different divisions within the company. Apart from the livery and branding, this particular P1 GTR boasts bespoke features such as an aero kit that generates around 800 kg of downforce. To pull this off, the team had to add new front dive planes, a Gurney flap as well as upgraded barge boards for better airflow on either side of the car. The rear wing features bigger endplates to impersonate that of the MP4/4 Formula One car.

Other details on the McLaren include the Senna Brand Trademark found on the front splitter, as well as on the intake and both doors, which also feature the Brazilian flag.

Inside the P1 GTR you will find Super Lightweight Racing Seats borrowed from the McLaren Senna. The steering wheel, featuring Senna branding, has been trimmed in Alcantara, matching that of the MP4/4. The Senna branding is also found on the passenger dash panel; this is accompanied by a red stripe which runs across the door panels and front fascia.

Being a symbol of respect to Senna, this P1 GTR is dubbed the “Becco” – this is Ayrton’s nickname, given by his parents. It comes with a special crash helmet which complements the theme of the car.

With this particular P1 GTR being a customer car, McLaren says that the MSO team is only limited by the imagination of its customers as it offers a “near-limitless” range of specially-made components. The MSO boss Ansar Ali was also happy to add that this project was a great opportunity to pay tribute to the brand’s history, especially a 30th anniversary.