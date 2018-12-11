Pininfarina Hypercar Named ‘Battista’

Pininfarina has confirmed that its new electric hypercar will take the name of the company’s founder, Battista Farina. Due to be revealed in March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show, the Automobili Pininfarina Battista will be the most powerful car ever produced developing 1,900 bhp (1,417 kW) and 2,300 Nm of torque.

As you should all know, it was originally codenamed the PF0 but the manufacturer is referring to the creation as “the most powerful Italian performance car ever”.

It will pack twice the output of a Formula 1 car and be able to hit 100 km/h from standstill in less than 2 seconds.

Rumoured specifications include a battery pack which will be able to recharge up to 80% in just 40 minutes. The batteries will sit within a bespoke carbon fibre monocoque. Pininfarina will fit them between the front seats and behind the rear bulkhead. The car will make use of brand-name components with Pininfarina focusing on the fit and finish of the interior and exterior.

The Battista will launch in 2020 with no more than 150 examples being produced, with the USA, Europe and Middle East set to get 50 examples each. Prices are expected to be between £1.5 million and £2 million.