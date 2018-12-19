Porsche 718 Range Gains Boxster T and Cayman T

The Porsche 718 Boxster T and Cayman T were spied testing very recently which usually means a reveal was imminent but we did not expect it to happen this year. Alas here we are with the latest iteration for the mid-engine 718 twins today. Say hello to the Boxster T and Cayman T.

Basically The T moniker fills up a ‘gap’ between the standard and S models, not unlike the 911 T we sampled earlier this year. Power holds steady at 300 hp (224 kW) from the base 2.0-litre turbocharged four, as does the choice between a six-speed manual or the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The T adds the more aggressive PASM sports chassis option that drops the car nearly a full inch which is an option not available on the regular models. It also adds the Sport Chrono package and Porsche Torque Vectoring rear differential as standard equipment, and there’s a shortened gear lever for manual-equipped cars.

A reduced number of options in the cabin gives you a more purist driving experience and if you want to go the extreme, you can delete the console-mount infotainment system completely which will swap the screen for some storage space. Door handles become fabric loops to pull. The sport seats are electric but offer just two-way adjustability. Unfortunately, these weight-saving measures are offset by the addition of a gasoline particulate filter, so overall weight and straight-line performance are unchanged.

Cosmetically, the new T twins ride on 20-inch wheels painted a high-gloss titanium gray. A tweaked dual-oval rear exhaust helps identify the upgraded model in the back, should you happen to miss the T badging. Gray mirror shells and additional badging help identify the model from the sides and front, and Porsche will also offer two special colors: Lava Orange and Miami Blue.

Inside you will notice more branding on the instrument dials and door strips. Gloss black finish is applied to the dash, and 718 stitching adorns the seat headrests.