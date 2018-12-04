Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Cabriolet Spied

In the middle of last year, Porsche revealed their most powerful Turbo S ever created called the Turbo S Exclusive Series and it seems the 991 generation Turbo S swansong could be a drop-top variant.

Spotted in Italy, this 911 Turbo S Cabriolet is clearly an Exclusive Series offering thanks to the unique touches associated with the limited edition model.

It sports the special edition colour known as Golden Yellow Metallic and is complimented by carbon fibre stripes on the roof and hood, carbon fibre side skirts and some unique 20-inch central locking wheels with Golden Yellow accents to match the paint job.

Will this be limited to 500 units too? Very possibly but to make it even more ‘Exclusive’, Porsche may reduce that number to 250 or so. It looks like a US-spec car so this offering may be for the United States only.

Check the video below for some high-quality renderings of the future Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Cabriolet.